 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Wall Street shares muted, Treasury yield higher with Powell in focus

Reuters
Nov 30, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.63% higher as traders cheered an easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China's Guangzhou city. European shares also gained ground after falling for two sessions.

After rallies in overseas markets led by hopes for a China reopening, Wall Street equities were going in the opposite direction on Wednesday as investors were cautious ahead of an appearance by U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.63% higher as traders cheered an easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China's Guangzhou city. European shares also gained ground after falling for two sessions.

U.S. Treasury yields rose after data showed the world's largest economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, reinforcing expectations that the Fed keep raising interest rates well into next year, though at a slightly slower pace.

This appeared to add to the wary mood among U.S. equity investors ahead of Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington later. Investors will monitor it for clues about the Fed's rate path in what is expected to be Powell's last public comments on policy ahead the Fed's Dec 13-14 meeting.

"Investors are sitting on their hands waiting to see what's going to be said by Powell," said Burns McKinney, portfolio manager at NFJ Investment Group in Dallas who expects that if Powell's comments include anything unexpected, "it'll be a hawkish surprise."

"The risk is probably more to the downside. I don't think he's going to put himself in the position of saying something that could be perceived as dovish," McKinney said.