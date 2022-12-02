HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Valuation has got the mojo for this Weekly Tactical Pick

Moneycontrol Research   •

With easing input price pressure and sustained demand, the power exchange should see a pick-up in volumes

Indian Energy Exchange: Indian Energy Exchange gets board approval for Rs 98 crore worth share buyback. The company has received approval from its board of directors for the proposed share buyback worth Rs 98 crore. The buyback price is Rs 200 per share and the maximum number of shares to be bought back would be up to 49 lakh shares.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Stock falls to attractive valuations offering good margin of safety Company announced buy-back of shares Volumes could see good recovery in the coming months Contribution from other segments to protect profits and earnings Indian Energy Exchange (IEX, Rs 148, Nifty:18,812) recently made a bottom at around the Rs 134 level, falling from around Rs 320 in October last year. The good thing is that valuations have turned attractive and the company has announced a share buy-back as well. The stock used to trade at...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers