Valuation has got the mojo for this Weekly Tactical Pick

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Stock falls to attractive valuations offering good margin of safety Company announced buy-back of shares Volumes could see good recovery in the coming months Contribution from other segments to protect profits and earnings Indian Energy Exchange (IEX, Rs 148, Nifty:18,812) recently made a bottom at around the Rs 134 level, falling from around Rs 320 in October last year. The good thing is that valuations have turned attractive and the company has announced a share buy-back as well. The stock used to trade at...