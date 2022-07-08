This weekly tactical pick is a comforting affair

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

At a time products across categories are battling elevated inflation, the innerwear segment is likely to be the least impacted. Given the essential character of such items, consumer demand for this category is shielded from the price punch to a large extent. This makes Dollar Industries (CMP: Rs 435; Nifty level: 16,133) our tactical pick for the week. Dollar is expanding its distribution network and aims to reach out to a larger number of end retailers and consumers. The company...