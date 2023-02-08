 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This capital goods stock may rise another 45% on green energy push

Dipti Sharma
Feb 08, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST

Analysts believe strong results and positive implications from the recent Union Budget augur well for the stock outperformance.

Praj Industries | The company recorded higher profit at Rs 37.05 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 28.16 crore in Q3FY21, revenue surged to Rs 585.64 crore from Rs 347.78 crore YoY.

The Pune-based industrial biotechnology company Praj Industries has excited Dalal Street by giving investors high returns. Analysts believe the stock rally may not hit a speed-breaker yet as they see a further 45 percent upside.

From today's high, an upside of over 43 percent can be expected, according to analysts.

In the past two years, the capital goods company’s stock has gained over 170 percent and, in the past five years, the scrip has given close to 300 percent returns.

