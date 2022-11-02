Tech Mahindra Q2 – Can the margin beat be the reason to buy the stock?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Revenue performance impacted by cross-currency challenges and exit from low-margin business Margin improves despite wage hike Has levers to further improve margin Deal wins steady but some caution Attrition declines sequentially, headcount addition driven by BPO Not exciting despite undemanding valuation Tech Mahindra (Tech M, CMP: Rs 1,071Market Cap: Rs 104,225 crore) has reported a modest headline revenue performance in Q2FY23, not totally unexpected given the cross-currency challenges and softness in the communication segment. The rationalisation of low-margin accounts impacted some segments of the enterprise...