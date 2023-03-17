HomeNewsBusinessStocks

TCS management change: Surprise but not a setback

Madhuchanda Dey   •

As deal wins gain ground, the IT major from the Tata stable is well placed to gain from this ongoing trend

TCS has always preferred internal candidates to head the company, and this time is no different
Highlights Surprise resignation of TCS CEO Internal candidate to take over Seasoned professional with depth and breadth of experience We see little disruption owing to the management change TCS set to gain market share in a difficult macro environment The stock has underperformed, good time to add In a rather unexpected development, India’s largest software service firm TCS (CMP: Rs 3,174 Market Cap: Rs 11,61,913 crore) has announced the exit of its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan. The resignation will be effective from...

