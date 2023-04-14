 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCS, Infosys warn of subdued demand amid global uncertainty after disappointing Q4

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 14, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST

Deferrals in discretionary spending from clients, with the hefty BFSI vertical being the most affected, presages gloomy days ahead for the poster boys of the Indian tech sector

Infosys and TCS have warned of further subdued demand amid macro uncertainties in the US and Europe.

While the underwhelming earnings of India’s top two IT services firms have disappointed the street, some more pain may be on the cards as the management of both companies warned of further subdued demand amid macro uncertainties plaguing the US and Europe.

On April 13, Infosys reported a 7.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit of Rs 6,128 crore, while revenue increased 16 percent to Rs 37,441 crore. The company saw a quarterly de-growth of 4.4 percent and 2.3 percent in profit and revenue, respectively.

The company's US-listed shares fell 10 percent in New York trading, while it closed 3 percent lower on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on April 14. Meanwhile, its peer and the country’s largest IT firm, TCS, closed 2 percent down.

TCS also reported lower-than-expected numbers with revenue from operations increasing 16.9 percent YoY at Rs 59,162 crore, and profit growing 14.8 percent to Rs 11,392 crore. Sequentially, growth came in at 1.4 percent and 5 percent for revenue and profit, respectively.