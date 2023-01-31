 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Taking Stock | Market ends with modest gains amid volatility ahead of Union Budget 2023

Rakesh Patil
Jan 31, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST

On the BSE, auto, capital goods, power, metal and realty added 1-1.8 percent, while selling was seen in the healthcare, information technology and oil & gas names

The benchmark indices ended marginally higher in yet another volatile session on January 31, a day ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2023 which turned investors cautious.

At close, the Sensex was up 49.49 points or 0.08 percent at 59,549.90, and the Nifty was up 13.20 points or 0.07 percent at 17,662.20.

After a positive opening, the market came under pressure in the first half with the Sensex and the Nifty sinking to the day's lows of 59,104.59 and 17,537.55. They made a recovery but remained volatile in the second half.

"The Indian market has been underperforming compared to the rest of the world because it has been trading at premium valuations, which are in contrast to the moderation forecasted in the domestic economy for FY24," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.