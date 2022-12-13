Subscribe to Landmark Cars Ltd: Hem Securities

Hem Securities IPO report on Landmark Cars Ltd

Landmark Cars Ltd is a leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault. Company also have a commercial vehicle dealership with Ashok Leyland in India. Company have a presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles and facilitation of the sales of third-party financial and insurance products.

Valuation and Outlook

Hence, looking after all above, we recommend “Subscribe” on issue for long term.

For all IPO report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research

READ MORE