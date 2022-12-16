Subscribe to KFIN Technologies: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities IPO report on KFIN Technologies

Incorporated in 2017, KFin Technologies Limited is a leading technology-driven financial services platform. The company provides services and solutions to asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and provides several investor solutions including transaction origination and processing for mutual funds and private retirement schemes in Malaysia, the Philippines and Hong Kong. As on September 30, 2022, the company is India's largest investor solutions provider to Indian mutual funds, based on several AMC clients serviced. The company is also servicing 301 funds of 192 asset managers in India as on September 30, 2022. As on September 30, 2022, KFin Technologies Limited is the only investor and issuer solutions provider in India that offers services to asset managers such as mutual funds, alternative investment funds ("AIFs"), wealth managers and pension as well as corporate issuers in India. KFin Technologies Limited is one of the two operating central record-keeping agencies ("CRAs") for the National Pension System (" NPS") in India as on September 30, 2022. KFin Technologies Limited is India's largest issuer solutions provider based on several clients serviced, as of September 30, 2022.

Valuation and Outlook

KFin is proxy play to Mutual fund industry growth in India. It is priced in lines with Leader in the Industry CAMS which is 39-times price to earnings. We thus advise investors with a longterm investment horizon to SUBSCRIBE to the issue.

