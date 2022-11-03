Subscribe to Bikaji Foods International: LKP Research

LKP Research IPO report on Bikaji Foods International

Bikaji Foods International Limited (BFIL) is the third largest ethnic snacks company with an international footprint, selling Indian snacks and sweets. Bikaji is well established brand and it is the second fastest growing company with CAGR of 21.3% from FY 2019 to FY 2022 in Indian organized snacks market. Bikaji founder and promoter Mr. Shiv Ratan Agarwal is the pioneer in the Indian Snack Industry and has more than three decades of experience in this industry. To ensure production of superior quality products in snacks and sweets segment, the company has given paramount importance by significantly investing in strengthening the brand recall and consumer goodwill over the years. The company has given a novel twist to classic Indian snacks with a contemporary taste along with maintaining the regional flavors to address the evolving consumer preferences in India and internationally.



Valuation and Outlook

BFIL, with its strong market position across its diversified product portfolio, strong distribution, strategically manufacturing facilities, strong brand visibility and consistent financial performance is in a good position with healthy visibility going ahead. We recommend investors to SUBSCRIBE to the IPO of BFIL.

