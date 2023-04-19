 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stocks retreat, yields climb on rate hike expectations

Reuters
Apr 19, 2023 / 09:00 PM IST

U.S. stocks were lower on Wall Street in early trading, weighed down by a 3.19% drop in Netflix after the streaming video company reported quarterly results.

A gauge of global stocks fell on Wednesday after two straight days of gains as investors gauged the latest earnings reports, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit its highest level in a month after British inflation data and expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in May remained elevated.

U.S. stocks were lower on Wall Street in early trading, weighed down by a 3.19% drop in Netflix after the streaming video company reported quarterly results, while Tesla dipped 1.50% after the electric vehicle maker cut prices for the sixth time this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99.86 points, or 0.29%, to 33,876.77; the S&P 500 lost 10.11 points, or 0.24%, to 4,144.76; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.18 points, or 0.31%, to 12,116.24.

Expectations for more hikes from central banks pushed yields higher after Britain reported a slight decline in inflation in March, but remained the only country in western Europe in double-digits. Euro zone inflation also eased, but underlying readings remained stubbornly high, Eurostat said.