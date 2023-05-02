Shriram Finance: Profit dips on the back of one-off provision, impairment

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Asset growth continued with effective merger synergies Margins flat due to higher cost of funds Elevated credit cost due to one-time provisions Post-merger impairment adjustment led fall in earnings Asset quality largely stable and improving Valuation attractive, outlook positive Shriram Finance (SFL; CMP: Rs 1,333, Market Cap: Rs 49,900 crore)has reported a lower sequential profit after accounting for non-recurring provisions and the post-merger impairment of intangibles in the fourth quarter of FY23. Net profit came in at Rs 1,285 crore, down 29 percent quarter over...