 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell GBPINR; target of : 93.80: ICICI Direct

Moneycontrol.com
Aug 24, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

ICICI Direct, The Euro depreciated by almost 0.90% on Monday amid a sharp rise in the US dollar index.

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound appreciated almost 0.50% yesterday amid weakness in US dollar and stronger than expected services PMI data from Britain. The UK services PMI edged down to 52.5 in August of 2022 from 52.6 in July, much better than market expectations of 52.0.

For all Currency report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

24082022 - currency

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
first published: Aug 24, 2022 09:14 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.