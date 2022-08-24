Sell GBPINR; target of : 93.80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound appreciated almost 0.50% yesterday amid weakness in US dollar and stronger than expected services PMI data from Britain. The UK services PMI edged down to 52.5 in August of 2022 from 52.6 in July, much better than market expectations of 52.0.

