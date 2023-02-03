 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SBI exposure to Adani Group around 0.9%, says chairman

Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST

SBI has not extended loans against shares and the stock price will not impact loans, Dinesh Kumar Khara has said

State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara

Plummeting prices of Adani stocks will not affect the State Bank of India’s loans, chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said on February 3, as concerns mount over banks’ exposure to the conglomerate.

“We have not extended loans against shares. The stock price will not impact our loans,” Khara said, adding that SBI lent to those Adani projects that have tangible assets and adequate cash collections.

“They are able to meet obligations and it is only 0.8-0.9 percent of our loan book. We do not see any challenges in servicing the loans,” he said during a post-earnings call.

