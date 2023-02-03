SBI exposure to Adani Group around 0.9%, says chairman

Plummeting prices of Adani stocks will not affect the State Bank of India’s loans, chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said on February 3, as concerns mount over banks’ exposure to the conglomerate.

“We have not extended loans against shares. The stock price will not impact our loans,” Khara said, adding that SBI lent to those Adani projects that have tangible assets and adequate cash collections.

“They are able to meet obligations and it is only 0.8-0.9 percent of our loan book. We do not see any challenges in servicing the loans,” he said during a post-earnings call.

The stocks of Adani group has been hammered after American investment firm Hindenburg Research in a report flagged alleged stock manipulation, use of tax havens and mounting debt. The company has denied the charges but that not been enough to stem the slide.

