Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Rallis India: Facing a double whammy in the short term

Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani   •

We see an improvement in Rallis’ business in FY24 and view the recent correction as an opportunity for long-term gains

Highlights Low volume and price kept Q4FY23 performance weak Pricing pressure to sustain as raw material prices cool off FY24 will likely be a volume story Valuations look supportive after recent correction Rallis India (CMP: Rs 191; Market cap: Rs 3,716 crore) posted weak results for Q4FY23, which is seasonally a small quarter, primarily due to lower liquidation of existing inventory and price decline in several markets. According to the management, the global agrochemical market still has a considerable amount of channel inventory, which is...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers