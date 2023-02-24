 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Punchy US data shoves world stocks toward biggest weekly fall of year

Reuters
Feb 24, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST

Comments from the Bank of Japan’s new incoming chief backing super-easy monetary policy had briefly lifted markets overnight but the selling snowballed again as the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index notched its biggest rise since June.

World stocks tumbled towards their biggest weekly fall of the year on Friday and both the dollar and bond market borrowing costs darted higher again as punchy U.S. economic data had traders braced for more profit-sapping interest rate hikes.

There was focus too on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow terms a ”special military operation”, as calls for peace, but also warnings about a wider escalation, came from both Washington and Beijing.

It was the expectation of more rate hikes though that saw Wall Street’s S&P 500 open roughly 1% lower [.N], Europe’s bourses extend losses and MSCI’s worldwide share index fall 1.15% for the day and 2.6% for the week.