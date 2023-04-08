 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Over 150 smallcaps rise up to 53%, making a strong start to FY24

Rakesh Patil
Apr 08, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

Some consolidation is expected in the Nifty at around 17,600-17,700 but rotational buying across index majors will help in maintaining the positive tone, Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking has said

Stock Market

The market ended the first week of the financial year 2023-24 with gains of more than a percent. FII buying, a surprise rate pause by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and higher GST collection and manufacturing data, helped the indices close higher.

In the week ended April 6, the 30-pack Sensex rose 841.45 points, or 1.42 percent, to close at 59,832.97, while the broad-based Nifty gained 239.4 points, or 1.37 percent, to end at 17,599.15.

For the week, the BSE smallcap index added 3 percent, midcap a percent and the largecap index was up 1.3 percent.

"Both Nifty and Sensex jumped aided by improved overseas fund inflows and positive global cues. Indian equity markets remained concerned about growth prospects, even as inflation continued its downward trajectory, both globally and domestically," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said.