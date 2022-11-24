HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Nykaa: Should investors buy the stock, post steep correction?

Bharat Gianani   •

Going ahead, investment in new initiatives would restrict margin improvement and we expect Nykaa’s EBITDA margins in FY23 to remain below the FY21 levels. The fashion business is expected to remain loss-making at the EBIDTA level in the near term

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Top-line growth strong due to product launches/brand collaborations Investment in new businesses to restrict margin improvement Difficult to scale up fashion business profitably in near term Strong growth for online BPC business, but competition increasing FSN E-commerce Ventures (Nykaa; CMP: Rs 171.6; Market cap: Rs 48,890 crore) posted a double-digit revenue growth in Q2FY23, led by the beauty & personal care (BPC) and the fashion segments. Other businesses also scaled up. The EBITDA margins improved both year on year (YoY) as well as quarter...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers