Nykaa makes senior-level appointments to 'drive next phase of growth'

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

Nykaa has named Rajesh Uppalapati the chief technology officer and P Ganesh the chief financial officer. Vishal Gupta, who was with Unilever for over 27 years, will head the beauty consumer business as well as Nykaa Superstore

Nykaa's parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which saw some top-level exits in recent weeks, has appointed a string of senior executives who will be joining the fashion startup's leadership team of over 50 members.

Rajesh Uppalapati has been appointed as the chief technology officer, while P Ganesh has been named the chief financial officer (CFO).

Uppalapati was previously VP, product engineering, with Intuit and spent around 20 years with Amazon before that.

Ganesh has served as CFO in various companies including TAFE Group, Pidilite Industries, Godrej Group, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and has over 27 years of experience in financial reporting, business finance, taxation, investor relations, banking, M&A, and corporate law, the company said.