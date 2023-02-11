Neutral Escorts Kubota; target of Rs 1900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Escorts Kubota
3QFY23 performance was severely affected by lower production (due to high inventory at 2Q end) and unabsorbed cost inflation of 1-1.5%, resulting in lower margin at 8.4% (est 10.5%). While the near-term demand outlook is positive, a limited correction in RM costs should delay recovery in overall EBITDA margin.
Outlook
We reduce our FY23/FY24 estimates by 6%/10% to factor in higher RM cost pressure. Maintain Neutral with a TP of INR1,900.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.