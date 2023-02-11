 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Neutral Escorts Kubota; target of Rs 1900: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Feb 11, 2023 / 08:37 PM IST

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Escorts Kubota with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated February 08, 2023.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Escorts Kubota

3QFY23 performance was severely affected by lower production (due to high inventory at 2Q end) and unabsorbed cost inflation of 1-1.5%, resulting in lower margin at 8.4% (est 10.5%). While the near-term demand outlook is positive, a limited correction in RM costs should delay recovery in overall EBITDA margin.

Outlook

We reduce our FY23/FY24 estimates by 6%/10% to factor in higher RM cost pressure. Maintain Neutral with a TP of INR1,900.

