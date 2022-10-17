 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Neutral Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 4100: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Oct 17, 2022 / 10:22 PM IST

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Avenue Supermarts with a target price of Rs 4100 in its research report dated October October 16, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Avenue Supermarts

Avenue Supermarts (DMART) posted an EBITDA/Adj. PAT growth of 33%/ 30% YoY (11%/14% miss), respectively, in 2QFY23. Revenue per store was up 9% YoY/10% v/s pre-Covid, but revenue/sqft was still 10% below pre-Covid level of 2QFY20 due to higher store size and inflationary pressure seen in non-food category. However, store additions remained strong and DMART added eight stores during the quarter. Lower footfalls, weak demand in the non-food (discretionary) category and higher store size impacted store productivity adversely in 2QFY23, but revenue per store recovered to 10% above pre-Covid level. We factor in our FY22-24E EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 45%/51%, with a 19% footfall CAGR.

Outlook

We value the company at 50x EV/EBITDA on FY24E basis and maintain our Neutral rating, with a TP of INR4,100 , given its rich valuation.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Avenue Supermarts - 171022 - moti

Broker Research
TAGS: #Avenue Supermarts #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Oct 17, 2022 10:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.