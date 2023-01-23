 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Neutral Atul; target of Rs 8328: Motilal Oswal

Jan 23, 2023

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Atul with a target price of Rs 8328 in its research report dated January 21, 2023.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Atul

ATLP reported revenue below our estimates, with both the Life Science Chemicals and Performance & Other Chemicals segments posting a decline in revenues QoQ (up 24% YoY, down 19% YoY, respectively). Gross margin was at 47.2% in 3QFY23 with EBITDAM declining 120bp QoQ to 13.6%.  While contribution from the Life Science Chemicals segment to EBIT has improved significantly to 82% in 3QFY23 (from 67% in 2QFY23), contribution from the Performance & Other Chemicals to overall EBIT declined to 16% in 3QFY23 (from 34% in 2QFY23).

Outlook

We build in a revenue/EBIDTA/PAT CAGR of 9%/8%/7%, respectively, over FY22-25E. We value the stock at 35x Dec’24E EPS to arrive at a TP of INR8,328. On a one-year forward basis, ATLP trades at 33.9x. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock due to its limited upside potential.