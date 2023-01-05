Marico quarterly update: Revenue growth modest, margin recovery takes hold











Saffola franchise saw healthy growth; rural markets continue to lag, which impacted value added hair oil and parachute coconut oil

Marico: Marico expects modest growth in Q3 operating profit due to lower revenue growth. Consolidated revenue in Q3FY23 grew in low single digits on a year-on-year basis. As there has been some semblance of stability in key input prices and consumer pricing across key franchises, gross and operating margins are expected to improve both on a sequential and year-on year basis. Company expects a modest growth in operating profit due to lower revenue growth.

Rural demand lagged due to elevated retail inflation Margin recovery likely in December quarter International operations recorded lower growth rate Remain neutral at current levels The Marico (CMP: Rs 505; Market capitalisation: Rs 65356 crore) earnings update for the December quarter shows mid single-digit volume growth for the domestic business (77 percent of consolidated revenues) against a 3 percent volume growth in the September '22 quarter and a flattish volume growth in the December '21 quarter. Parachute coconut oil posted a low single-digit volume...

