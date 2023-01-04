HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: Earnings growth takes the route of cost savings, higher capacity

Nandish Shah   •

These initiatives, along with capacity expansion and merger with ISMT, will create value for shareholders

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Expansion on track for pig iron and castings Proposed merger with ISMT, shareholders and other approvals required Various cost-saving projects on schedule Stock trading at life-time high; remains positive Kirloskar Ferrous Industries (KFIL; CMP: Rs 365; Market capitalisation: Rs 5,072 crore) shares touched a life-time high of Rs 371 recently. KFIL has successfully turned around the operations of Indian Seamless Metal Tubes (ISMT), much ahead of market expectations. It has proposed the merger with ISMT and various approvals will be required. There are multiple...

