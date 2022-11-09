HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Jubilant Foodworks: Steady earnings growth to continue

Bharat Gianani   •

We expect Jubilant Foodworks to deliver steady earnings growth led by robust store expansion in Domino's core brand and introduction of new products with focus on regional tastes

Highlights Decent September 2022 results in a challenging environment Robust store expansion for core Domino's brand Menu innovation to drive sales No change in strategic growth initiatives under the new CEO; a positive Jubilant Foodworks (JFL; CMP: Rs 613; market cap: Rs 40,429 crore) has posted a strong top-line growth in the September 2022 quarter as the lifting of COVID-19 curbs led to a pick-up in the dine-in and the takeaway revenues. Margins were, however, affected by increasing commodity prices. JFL will continue with robust store...

