JK Paper: Profit soars, sector tailwinds will lead to valuation re-rating

Khushboo Rai   •

The company’s leadership position scores with critical inputs and raw material security, capacity bandwidth, product diversity and quality, and a stable credit profile

JK Paper: JK Paper clocks 154% YoY growth in Q1 consolidated profit at Rs 264.23 crore, turnover grows 109%. The company clocked a 154% YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 264.23 crore for June FY23 quarter as total turnover grew by 109% to Rs 1,508 crore and EBITDA increased by 104% to Rs 458 crore during the quarter.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
JK Paper Ltd (JKPL; CMP: Rs 346; M Cap: Rs 5,871 crore) is a market leader in the copier business, with unmatched brand value. Most paper stocks rallied after paper manufacturers hiked prices in the second half of FY22, to tackle waste paper shortage and an uptick in demand. Post the pandemic, JKPL has emerged stronger, displaying resilience during downtrends. Despite the recent sharp spike in major input costs, JKPL reported phenomenal numbers and an all-round performance in Q1FY23. Green shoots...

