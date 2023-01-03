 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jefferies repeats 'night is darkest before dawn', for Piramal Pharma this time

Jan 03, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

Piramal Pharma was demerged from Piramal Enterprises and got listed on the bourses in October last year. Though the following performance has not been anything to write about.

Jefferies feels Piramal Pharma is trading “at a steep discount to comparable Indian peers” and hence it makes a case for buying the stock. It feels that the company's business is at an inflection point now.

“Night is darkest before dawn,” said Alok Dalal, Equity Strategist at Jefferies, suggesting that investors should not read too much into the selloff.

However, Dalal’s comment – repeated verbatim from another report for a different stock from his colleagues – has a history.

Last year, when Zomato was in a free fall following the IPO lock-in expiry, brokerage firm Jefferies came out with a report titled night is darkest before dawn with target price that was about double of the prevailing prices. However, it did not take much time for analysts at the firm to throw Zomato out of its India Model Portfolio citing “a potential rise in competitive activity in the sector.”

Cusp of turnaround 