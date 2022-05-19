 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ideas For Profit | NOCIL: Can exports & China Plus One opportunity drive stock price higher?

Moneycontrol News
May 19, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST

MC Pro remains positive on Nocil (9.4x EV/Ebitda FY24e) as the base scenario is one of global auto/tyre demand improving in the medium-long term. Any faster execution of the ‘China plus’ opportunity will be a trigger for re-rating. Here’s why

May 19, 2022
