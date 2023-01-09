How much steam is left in IDBI Bank’s rally?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The first major phase in the disinvestment process of IDBI Bank (CMP: Rs 55; Mcap: Rs 58,869 crore) will be completed in January when the government receives the preliminary bids from potential buyers. The last date for submitting an EOI (Expression of Interest) through physical copies to the DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) is January 14. The government and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) jointly held a 94.71 percent stake in IDBI Bank as of December end....