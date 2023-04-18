 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Bank of Baroda, Ugar Sugar can fetch 13-21% in short term

Vinay Rajani
Apr 18, 2023 / 07:03 AM IST

Primary trend of Ugar Sugar Works has been bullish, as stock is holding above long-term moving averages.

The Nifty ended in the negative on April 17, breaking a nine-day winning streak. The high-low bar for the day engulfs that of the previous two sessions. This could mean formation of a short-term top and rises for the next few days could get sold into. Positional resistance for the Nifty is expected at 18,135.

Last week, the benchmark index registered a downward sloping channel breakout on the weekly chart. Indicators like Disparity Index, RSI and DMI have turned bullish on the daily and weekly charts. 50-day and 200-day EMA (exponential moving average) coincides at 17,500 odd levels and therefore it could act as a positional support for the Nifty.

Technical setup of Bank Nifty looks stronger than Nifty and therefore we can expect it to outperform. Bank Nifty resistance is expected at 43,100, while support for the same is expected at 41,300.

Nifty Midcap and Small cap indices have registered breakouts from downward sloping trendline and therefore market breadth is likely to remain strong.