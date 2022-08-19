Hold Sundaram Finance; target of Rs 2200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Sundaram Finance

Sundaram Finance (SFL) is a Chennai-based financial group with a presence in auto finance, home finance, asset management and general insurance. Major value is derived from its vehicle financing business with AUM of Rs 30,552 crore as of June 2022 • SFL has 632 branches with a substantial presence (~51%) in southern India.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value the core business (vehicle finance) at ~2.3x FY24E ABV and revise our SOTP based target price at Rs 2200 per share from Rs 2450.

