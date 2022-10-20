 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Sonata Software; target of Rs 520: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Oct 20, 2022 / 10:17 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sonata Software with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

Sonata Software (Sonata) offers IT services (30%) and product licensing & deployment (70%). The company provides IT services to travel, retail, agri & commodities and manufacturing and software vendors • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of >30%).

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Sonata at Rs 520 i.e. 16x P/E on FY25E EPS.

