Hold Relaxo Footwears; target of Rs 745: ICICI Direct

Feb 10, 2023 / 09:41 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Relaxo Footwears with a target price of Rs 745 in its research report dated February 06, 2023.

Relaxo is India’s leading footwear manufacturing company, boasting of largest capacity of 10.0 lakh pairs per day. Relaxo is a dominant player in the open footwear space (~76% of sales), with its strong portfolio of brands (‘Flite’, ‘Bahamas’, ‘Sparx’, ‘Relaxo). Market leader in value priced segment selling ~19 crore pairs annually • Relaxo, over the years, has maintained b/s prudence with controlled working capital, healthy asset turns of 2.5x and generating RoCE of 20%+.

Outlook

Hence, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price. We value Relaxo at rs 745 i.e. 56x FY25E EPS.

