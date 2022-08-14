 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Power Grid; target of Rs 233: ICICI Direct

Aug 14, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Power Grid with a target price of Rs 233 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

Power Grid is India’s largest power transmission utility with transmission lines of 172662 ckt km and 485750 MVA of transformation capacity. Power Grid transmits about 50% of total power generated in India on its transmission network • It also undertakes transmission related consultancy to more than 150 domestic clients and owns & operates 71673 km of telecom network.

Maintain HOLD rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 233 at 1.9x FY24E book value.

first published: Aug 14, 2022 11:35 am
