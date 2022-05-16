 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Petronet LNG; target of Rs 210-: ICICI Direct

May 16, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Petronet LNG with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Petronet LNG

Petronet LNG, a JV between leading PSU oil companies, is involved in LNG import and regasification. The company operates two LNG terminals at Dahej and Kochi • Total nameplate capacity of the company is 22.5 MMTPA.

We retain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Petronet LNG at Rs 210 i.e. 10x P/E on FY24E EPS.

TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Petronet LNG #Recommendations
first published: May 16, 2022 04:20 pm
