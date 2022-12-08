Hold IIFL Securities; target of Rs 75: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on IIFL Securities

IIFL Securities (IIFL Sec) is engaged in retail and institutional broking, distribution of financial products and investment banking. The company has a client base of 30 lakh+ • IIFL’s institutional broking segment has ~800+ domestic and foreign clients.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock. We value IIFL Sec at ~7.3x FY24E EPS and revise our target price to Rs 75.

