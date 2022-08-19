Hold HEG; target of Rs 1400: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on HEG

HEG is one of the leading graphite electrode manufacturers and exporters globally. HEG has a graphite electrode manufacturing plant of 80000 tonnes per annum at Mandideep in Madhya Pradesh • HEG has a captive power generation capacity of ~76.5 MW (two thermal power plants and one hydro power plant).



Outlook

Hence, we downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value HEG at Rs 1400, 6x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

