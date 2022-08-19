 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold HEG; target of Rs 1400: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Aug 19, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on HEG with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated August 18, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on HEG

HEG is one of the leading graphite electrode manufacturers and exporters globally. HEG has a graphite electrode manufacturing plant of 80000 tonnes per annum at Mandideep in Madhya Pradesh • HEG has a captive power generation capacity of ~76.5 MW (two thermal power plants and one hydro power plant).

Outlook

Hence, we downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value HEG at Rs 1400, 6x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

TAGS: #HEG #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Aug 19, 2022 04:40 pm
