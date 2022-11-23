Hold Gulf Oil Lubricants; target of Rs 440: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Gulf Oil Lubricants

Gulf Oil Lubricants is one of the leading private companies in the domestic lubricants business. The company reported volume growth at ~10% CAGR in FY17-22 • Total capacity of the company is 140 million litre.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Gulf Oil Lubricants at Rs 440/ share i.e. 6.6x FY24E EPS.

