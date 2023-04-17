 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal rises as traders assess Fed policy stance

Sayantan Sarkar
Apr 17, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

In order for inflation to be conquered, economic pain will have to be weathered and that should support the bullish case for gold, says OANDA’s Ed Moya

On the MCX, gold is expected to trade higher towards Rs 61,020 per 10 grams, and a break of which could prompt the price to move higher to Rs 61,340 per 10 grams level.

Gold was trading marginally higher in domestic and international markets on April 17, as investors assessed the US Federal Reserve’s stance on monetary policy.

At 10.16 am, the June contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was at Rs 60,381 for 10 grams, up 0.1 percent. COMEX gold was at around $2,017.80 a troy ounce, up 0.1 percent from the previous close.

Prices slumped 2 percent on April 14 after Fed governor Christopher Waller said the American central bank had not made much progress in controlling inflation in the country and interest rates needed to rise further.

The comments came at a time when the market was anticipating a pause in the Fed’s rate-hike cycle.