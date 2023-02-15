 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on February 15

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST

About 1,722 shares advanced, 1,657 shares declined, and 129 shares were unchanged on February 15

The Sensex closed 242.83 points higher at 61,275.09. The Nifty ended 86 points higher at 18,015.80. About 1,722 shares advanced, 1,657 shares declined, and 129 shares were unchanged. Take a look at the top gainers and losers.

Eicher Motors | CMP: Rs 3,316 | After a strong show in Q3, foreign brokerage Jefferies has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,250 per share. It noted that the company's Q3 operating profit rose to hit a new high. The stock closed 4.4 percent higher.

Torrent Power | CMP: Rs 504 | The share price rallied 10 percent as the company reported stellar growth in net profit and sales for the December quarter. The company's net profit surged by 88 percent to Rs 694 crore compared to the same period last year, driven by higher income. The revenue from operations grew by an impressive 71 percent YoY to Rs 6,442.79 crore.

Finolex Cables | CMP: Rs 672.20 | Finolex Cables has been on a winning streak for the past six days on the back of its strong Q3 results. The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 700 on the NSE on February 15, making a 12.45 percent increase from the previous close.