Electronics Mart India: Will this consumer electronics IPO be a hit?

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Largest consumer electronics retailer in South India with diversified product offerings Track record of industry outperformance; rapid store expansion plans through IPO proceeds Venturing into new segments IPO valuation attractive Electronics Mart India Ltd (EMIL) is South India’s largest and India’s fourth- largest consumer electronic retailing company, offering diverse products across large and small appliances, and mobiles. It has more than 6,000 stock- keeping units (SKUs). The IPO comes at a time when the markets are facing headwinds from rising interest rates, domestically and...