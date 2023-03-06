EIH: Does this hotel company offer you more room to run?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Better-than-expected Q3 results Domestic demand strong Full-fledged foreign tourist arrival a key growth trigger Healthy room addition plans Raise earnings projections on strong Q3 performance and outlook EIH Ltd’s (EIHL; CMP: Rs 161; Market cap: Rs 10,049 crore) December 2022 quarter results beat estimates, led by better pricing as well as occupancy. While demand from domestic tourists is strong, led by both leisure as well as corporate segment, foreign tourist arrival, which forms key segment for EIH, is still below pre-pandemic levels. EIH expects a...