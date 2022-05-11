EIH: Lustre dims, but strong outlook

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

EIH Limited (EIH; CMP: Rs 138; Market capitalisation: Rs 8,627 crore) has posted lower-than-expected results for the March 2022 quarter on a sequential basis as the third wave of COVID-19 affected top line as well as profitability. EIH’s margins were also affected by certain one-off expenses. However, the good news is that demand for domestic hotels (more than 80 percent of the overall room inventory) has reached pre-COVID levels in March 2022. The demand strength has sustained in April as...