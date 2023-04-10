Discovery Series: Krsnaa Diagnostics -- Multiple catalysts at work

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Operates a unique business model and provides diagnostic tests through PPP contracts Largely insulated from ongoing price wars in the pathology business Strong revenue visibility for FY24 on the back of recent project wins Balance sheet has more than Rs 200 crore of cash and cash equivalents Trades at 16 times FY24 estimated earnings In the Discovery Series, we showcase under-researched/not-researched ideas that offer deep value for long-term investors. In every market context, you will always see some themes fall out of favour. This usually...