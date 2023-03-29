Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Devyani International: Should you take a bite of this QSR stock?

Bharat Gianani   •

DIL has huge growth potential in KFC (chicken products are under-penetrated in the Indian quick service restaurant market) and Pizza Hut (current average store sales are almost half of the market leader Domino’s)

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Rapid store expansion to continue New product launches to drive SSSG growth Current slowdown temporary; DIL bullish on long term prospects Margins to sustain Devyani International Limited (DIL; CMP: Rs 140; market cap: Rs 16,845 crore), the largest franchisee of the Yum brands (with KFC and Pizza Hut in the portfolio) in India, is continuing its policy of aggressive store expansion. The company is bullish on the long-term growth prospects of the Indian market and has  plans to improve the SSSG (same store...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers