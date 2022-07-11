HomeNewsBusinessStocks

D-Mart: Strong results; on a robust growth path

Bharat Gianani   •

As indicated by the Q1FY23 performance, we expect D-Mart’s earnings growth trajectory to accelerate in the current fiscal as business conditions have almost normalised

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Avenue Supermarts Ltd (D-Mart; CMP: Rs 3,942; Market capitalisation: Rs 2,55,356 crore) has posted better-than-anticipated results for the June 2022 quarter. With this quarter being the first normal one after COVID-19 disruptions, sales picked up in both old as well as recently added stores, as was indicated by the pre-quarter update. Also, both gross and EBITDA margins were ahead of estimates, reaching pre-COVID levels seen in Q1FY20. Among retailers, D-Mart is better placed as it derives close to 60 percent of...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers