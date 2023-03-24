Moneycontrol
Coromandel International marks strategic entry into new growth segments

Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani   •

A stock well positioned to benefit from the growth potential in agrochemical/industrial chemical space

We believe CIL is well positioned to take advantage of the positively developing dynamics in the chemicals space
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Coromandel International  (CIL; CMP: Rs 895; Market cap: Rs 26,298 crore) on Wednesday announced that it is foraying into specialty & industrial chemicals and Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) business, and expanding its crop protection chemical (CPC) segment. CIL will be investing Rs 1,000 crore over the next two years for the new businesses and expansion. The CPC segment, which accounts for 15 percent of CIL’s revenues, has now received board approval to expand this segment. CIL will set up...

