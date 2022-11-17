 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Citi launches block deal to sell Nykaa shares worth Rs 1,000 crore

Moneycontrol News
Nov 18, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

TPG Capital is said to be the seller and the deal offers a discount of up to 0.5 percent on the current market price.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Investor Mala Gopal Gaonkar sells Rs 1,009 crore worth Nykaa shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 1.7 crore equity shares in the Nykaa brand operator at an average price of Rs 175.25 per share, which is worth Rs 299 crore. However, investor Mala Gopal Gaonkar offloaded Rs 1,009 crore worth shares via open market transaction as it sold 5.75 crore shares at an average price of Rs 175.48 per share.

Citigroup has launched a block deal to sell shares in cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, worth $125 million or Rs 1,000 crore, CNBC Awaaz reported on November 17.

The report comes days after the lock-in expiry for pre-IPO investors in cosmetics-to-fashion retailer ended.

The block deal involves TPG Capital as the seller, the news channel reported, adding that the deal offers a discount of up to 0.5 percent on the current market price.

Shares of Nykaa on November 17 settled at Rs 184.35 apiece on the BSE, which was 0.54 percent lower than the previous day's close.

The lock-in period for Nykaa shares expired on November 10. During the lock-in period, promoters and investors cannot liquidate the pre-IPO securities held by them.

Notably, Citigroup had last week too completed a block deal to sell 0.6 percent equity or shares worth Rs 306 crore. In terms of shares, 176 lakh shares at an average of Rs 172 per share changed hands in the trade on November 10.