Buy Time Technoplast of Rs 125: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Time Technoplast

Time Technoplast is a leading manufacturer of polymer based packaging & composite products with 34 production facilities in 11 countries. Established products (industrial packaging, PE pipe, battery others) contribute ~80% to the topline while value added product category (IBC, composite cylinders, mox films) contribute 20% of revenue • Focus is to increase revenue sharing from value added product category in the next five years from 20% to 22%.



Outlook

We revise our rating from HOLD to BUY on the stock. We value the stock at 5x EV/EBITDA on FY24E EBITDA and revise our target price to Rs 125/share.

